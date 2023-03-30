Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $4.90. Oscar Health shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 12,082,911 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Oscar Health Trading Up 14.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $995.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock valued at $786,331. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Oscar Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

