OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in OSI Systems by 924.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $101.08 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $37,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

