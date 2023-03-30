Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.33

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 53758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

