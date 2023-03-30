Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.02. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 61,641 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,660,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,831,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

