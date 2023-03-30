PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.38. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 522,710 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Articles

