Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $22.37. Paramount Global shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 3,712,707 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

