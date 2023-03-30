Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $24.24

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 24.24, but opened at 25.79. Paramount Global shares last traded at 25.42, with a volume of 12,207 shares traded.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 8.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200,232 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

