Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Up to $28.83

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $30.00. Paramount Global shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 34,737 shares.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

