Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Up to $28.83

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAPGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $30.00. Paramount Global shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 34,737 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

