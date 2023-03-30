Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Gap Up to $43.11

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.11, but opened at $44.83. Parsons shares last traded at $44.93, with a volume of 157,284 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Parsons Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,511,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

