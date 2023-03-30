Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

