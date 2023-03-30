Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 436,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $104,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.73.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.41. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.