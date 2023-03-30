Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 2,543 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

