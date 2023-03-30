Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,188,000 after buying an additional 158,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,932,000 after buying an additional 132,767 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,206,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,406,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,582,000 after buying an additional 106,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RBA opened at $55.42 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.