Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,222 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $625.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $606.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.29.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,915 shares of company stock worth $21,238,467. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.