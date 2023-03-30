Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,418 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE TECK opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

