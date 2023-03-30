Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,963 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 43,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

D stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

