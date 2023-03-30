Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $17,435,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $158.89 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $40,523,894. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.