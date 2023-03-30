Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

LDOS opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

