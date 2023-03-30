Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,304 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $162.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.47.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.