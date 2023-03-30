Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

