Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 13,525 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 6.6 %

MBLY stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

