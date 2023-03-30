Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 5,166 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

Insider Activity

Centene Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

