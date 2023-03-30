Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $526.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.08.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

