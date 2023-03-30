Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

