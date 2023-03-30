Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after buying an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,763,000 after acquiring an additional 255,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of TRP opened at $39.71 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

