Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

