Pendal Group Ltd Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

