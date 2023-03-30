Pendal Group Ltd Has $474,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

SSNC stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.