Pendal Group Ltd Has $539,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.07.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

