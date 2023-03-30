Pendal Group Ltd Has $560,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $254.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

