Pendal Group Ltd Has $620,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,388 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

