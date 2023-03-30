Pendal Group Ltd Has $634,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.87 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.