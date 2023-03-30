Pendal Group Ltd Has $696,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

CVX opened at $160.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

