Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

