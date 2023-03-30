Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 924,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 53.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 672,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 4.2 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

DEI stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

