Pendal Group Ltd Invests $480,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.49 and a 200 day moving average of $238.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

