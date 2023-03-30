Pendal Group Ltd Invests $545,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

