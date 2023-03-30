Pendal Group Ltd Invests $734,000 in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,380 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $31,550,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 775,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

