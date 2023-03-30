Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,564,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

CHTR stock opened at $349.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $574.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.