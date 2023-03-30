Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,806 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 109.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.