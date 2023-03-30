Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

