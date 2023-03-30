Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $424,000 Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.96. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.