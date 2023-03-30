Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

