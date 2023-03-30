Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 4,943 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

