Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 646 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 759.7% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,734,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

