Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

