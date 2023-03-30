Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in CGI by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MQS Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 70.9% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CGI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $93.80 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI Profile

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.