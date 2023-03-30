Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,190 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $194.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Stories

