Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
