Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.