Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $59.51 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.